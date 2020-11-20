Ujjain: 83 sent to jail for flouting Covid norms

Ujjain: The sudden spike of Covid cases in the state and the city after Diwali has caught administration unawares. To control the damage the administration has started taking strict action against the violators. As per reports on Thursday the local administration charged spot fine of Rs 30,100 from 301 persons who were found not wearing masks at public places and 83 violators were sent to the open jail at Government polytechnic college.

On Friday cops were deployed on the main squares of the city early in the morning and sent 50 persons to the open jail for not wearing facemasks. The persons caught by the police called influential relatives, friends and leaders, in vain as police imposed penalty and sent them to the open jail.