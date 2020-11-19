Ujjain: Administration bans band baaja & barat

Ujjain: Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Styendra Kumar Shukla held a meeting with marriage venue owners on Thursday at police control room. During the meeting collector instructed marriage garden owners and hotel owners to ensure that those taking part in the marriage observe social distancing in the programme which are organised at their premises. They shall have to ensure the use thermal test and sanitizer and shall follow Covid directives set by the state government.

Marriage procession not allowed

The administration also instructed that DJ, Band and marriage procession will not be allowed during the marriages. No more than 100 persons shall participate in the marriage function, administration instructed.

Violators to be punished

The administration made it clear that in the case of default, the organisers and the marriage party members both will be punished. During the meeting ADM Narendra Suryavanshi and ASP Amarendra Singh were also present along with hotel owners, tent house owners and marriage garden owners. Officials told that Section 144 is imposed in the city therefore any kinds of processions are not allowed in the city.

Businessmen opposes restrictions

The business class of the city opposed the restrictions in the marriage season. The industrialists, traders, shopkeepers and small kiosk owners told that the administration had not banned any political procession so far due to Covid directives why the restrictions were being imposed on them. Flexibility in the restrictions is needed.