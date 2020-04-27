Ujjain: Security guard stabbed to death in containment area, second murder since lockdown

Some four miscreants stabbed to death a security guard employed at Patidar Hospital in broad daylight at Vivekanand Colony here on Monday evening. The miscreants committed the crime in a containment area during curfew time in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

As per report security guard Ashok Chouhan resident of Amber Colony was passing through the Loti School Chouraha at about 6.30 pm. In the meantime some miscreants who were chasing him on a scooter besieged him and started dispute. Two of the accused started assaulting him with knife and stone. The CCTV footage which has been widely circulated over social media showed that an assailant who wore a mask and had a choti first stabbed thrice and when the victim fell on the ground he then stabbed him six times. Their third accomplice was waiting for them near the spot and as they finished the work all of them fled the spot.

“The guard was left in a pool of blood on the road and died on the spot,” neighbours told.

On being informed the Neelganga police reached at the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police asked the residents about the incident but due to lockdown people were in their homes, hence they could not point out satisfactory clues. Meanwhile sources informed that relationship issue was the cause of the incident. According to cops the victim fell in love with sister of one of the accused. It is said that the victim went at the girl’s house soon before the incident which led to the dispute. The family members of the deceased have named four suspects in committing this heinous incident.

SECOND MURDER IN ONE MONTH

It was a second murder in the city within a month. Ironically, the first murder also occurred in the same Neelganga police station area. It occurred on the evening of March 30 and the day was also Monday. At that time TI Yeshwant Pal, who fell victim to Covid-19, happened to be the incharge of Neelganga police station. Presently, Kulwant Joshi is the TI.