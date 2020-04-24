Woes of Corona Warrior: Lack of gear, security a major concern for docs, paramedics in Ujjain

Ujjain: Concerned over their safety while carrying out their duties, amid the lockdown due Covid-19 pandemic, the entire doctors and paramedic staff of District Hospital resorted to symbolic strike on Friday.

They expressed deep resentment on non-redressal of their demands to provide necessary safety kits along with security to perform duty in such adverse conditions.

On Friday afternoon, dozens of doctors, paramedics and office staff of the District Hospital assembled in the campus and resorted to shouting slogans. They also staged a dharna at the campus to highlight their demands. A memorandum was also submitted in the name of collector.

Through this 10-point memorandum, the agitating health employees demanded that PPE kits and N-95 mask should be provided all of the executive force. Likewise, suspected Corona patients should not be admitted in District Hospital. If any of the staff on duty gets infected, he should be immediately admitted in the designated hospital.

MLA WARNS OF AGITATION

Congress MLA from Tarana Mahesh Parmar has warned that if the health employees were not given proper security cover and safety gear within two days, he will be forced to sit on dharna along with his supporters at the collectorate. Parmar charged that the State government was not serious towards the Corona warriors and a number of doctors and paramedics have got victimised of the dreaded virus.

CONTAINMENT AREA TOUCHES 2 DOZEN MARK

On Friday night, the local administration declared Mahananda Nagar and Muni Nagar as new containment areas. These localities fall under New Ujjain and it indicates that the dreaded Corona has expanded its tentacles in coveted colonies as well. Some paramedical staff residing in these areas have developed symptoms of Corona disease and that’s why the local administration swung into action immediately.

DEPLOY PARAMILITARY FORCES: CONG

Expressing deep concern on steep and sudden hike in number of Covid-19 patients and continuous deaths, District Congress Committee spokesman Vivek Gupta demanded that paramilitary forces should be at once deployed in the city. He stated that the Corona pandemic in the city is going beyond control and social distancing is not being maintained. Looking to the concerns of Corona warriors as well as common people, paramilitary forces should be deployed to command the uncontrolled situation, he demanded.