Ujjain’s engineer has made, distributed over 2,500 face shields to corona warriors

If you want to serve the nation you do so even by sitting at home.

A city’s youth is proving this by true by taking the initiative of making face shields for corona warriors and common people.

Bhawan Kalra, a resident of Vivekanand Colony, who is an IT engineer by profession and is employed n Pune, is making face shields for preventing spread of coronavirus infection.

He has made 2,500 face shields, with the assistance of his kin. He has distributed around 500 face shields to various doctors, nurses, police staff members for free.

He has also supplied 2,000 face shields to collector office and due to this initiative he has been appreciated by district administration.

Talking to Free Press Bhawan told the difference between face mask and face shield and said that face mask covers only mouth portion and less preventive but face shield has transparent glass shield which covers entire face and it is more effective to prevent the virus. On being asked about his initiative he told that he is an IT engineer by profession and has many friends in Mumbai and Pune.

His motive is to provide this face shield easily to everyone. “Ujjain is a small city and things are not easily available here this was the reason that he took this initiative and started work from his home where all the family members assisted him,” Bhawan added.

1,000 face shields a day: According to Bhawan if material which is used in making this shield is available then around 1,000 face shields can easily be made in a day. He told that cost of a face shield is only Rs 35.