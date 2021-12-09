Ujjain: Saints sit on dharna for purification of Kshipra river

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A group of saints sat on dharna demanding the purification of Kshipra river at Datta Akhada Ghat, Kshipra coast, Ujjain on Thursday.

According to sources, the saints said that the administration had spent crores but the condition of the river yet not improved. Even the public representatives did not take care of the river.

Many projects were formed to make the river clean but the condition of the river is getting worse day by day. The saints further said that social organisations also remained silent on the worst condition of the river till date.

There is a need for a big movement to get the river cleaned and to give new life to the Kshipra river, the saints added.

