Madhya Pradesh: State logs 14 new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 140

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in state rose to 7,93,288, after 14 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 13 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 7,82,619, while the toll stood at 10,529, as no fresh casualties were reported during the day, he said.

The central state is now left with 140 active cases, he said.

With 57,328 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,23,22,163, the official added.

According to an official release, 9,22,09,063 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 11,76,185 jabs given on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,288, new cases 14, death toll 10,529, recovered 7,82,619, active cases 140, number of tests so far 2,23,22,163.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Guna cops successfully rescue 31 bonded labourers from Pune

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:06 AM IST