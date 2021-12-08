Madhya Pradesh: Guna cops successfully rescue 31 bonded labourers from Pune

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police successfully rescued 31 bonded labourers, including many women from Idapura village in Pune of Maharashtra.

All labourers belong to Sahriya tribe and from different villages under Dharnawad police station limit in Guna district.

Recently, family members of villagers appeared before Guna SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra and shared the plight of 31 people from his village and around, who were facing inhuman condition at Idapura village. They said that recently one Hukum Singh of Nanipura village visited their village and asked people to accompany him with promise of regular work and good wages.

He took 31 villagers, including many women, to Idapura village of Pune district.

Meanwhile, after sometime, villagers started calling their family members seeking help to rescue them.

Taking cognizance of the matter, SP Mishra directed Raghogarh sub-divisional officer (police) BP Tiwari and Dharnawad police station in-charge to form a special team.

Tiwari and other police personnel’s coordinated with Pune police and brought all villagers to their place in a special vehicle.

SP Mishra said that after getting their health check-up, arrangements have been made to make them eat and drink at present, legal action is being taken against those who took hostages.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister to visit school 2 days after violence over alleged conversion

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:07 PM IST