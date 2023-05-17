Ujjain: RSS training camp is a place of penance

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 21-day second year training camp (general) of Central Zone of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was inaugurated by RSS’s MP-CG head Ashok Sohoney, Ramanujkot Peethadhishwar Swami Ranganatharcharya and businessman Charanjeet Singh Khalsa by lighting a lamp before the portrait of Bharat Mata at Lokmanya Tilak School premises here on Tuesday. On the occasion, Sohoney said that RSS’ training camp is like a place of penance where one gets transformed completely. He said that an RSS volunteer is identified by his behaviour in the society and only then he gets response from the people.

‘The whole society is like an umbrella and we have to work accordingly. For this we have to change the process of execution instead of ideological change,’ he asserted. Those present in the programme included co-head of RSS’s Central Zone Hemant Muktibodh, zonal organiser Deepak Vispute and co-head of Mahakaushal unit Aniruddh Kaurwar. 332 volunteers from Malwa, Madhya Bharat, Mahakaushal and Chhattisgarh units are taking part in the camp. 53 trainers will train them.

