Ujjain: Youth road mishap victims cremated at Chakrateerth Ghat

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The funeral of three youths who died in a horrific road mishap in Mandsaur was performed at the Chakrateerth Ghat here on Tuesday evening. They were classmates and had gone along with one more friend to Rajasthan for pilgrimage though one survived the accident. The parents of one of the deceased had declined to allow the tour yet they went for it and lost their lives.

The car of four youths who were going from Ujjain to Rajasthan to visit Sawaliya temple met with an accident in Mandsaur area after Monday midnight. Three youths died in thr accident and one other was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment in Indore. The relatives of the deceased left for the spot as soon as they got the information. The post-mortem of the deceased was done in Mandsaur Tuesday morning.

According to information received around 1.30 pm, the car in which four Ujjain youths were travelling (it had no number plate) rammed into a trolley parked in Multanpura police station area of Mandsaur. The car was completely damaged in the incident. Ajay (22), resident of Panwasa, Vijay (24), resident of Gadapulia area and Hrithik (27), resident of Manchaman area died inside the car, while Lucky (23), a resident of Damdama area was seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore.

According to Multanpura police station TI Jitendra Pathak, the accident was so severe that the four youths in the car were pulled out with great difficulty. Pathak also said that immediately after the incident, the family members of the deceased were informed through Aadhaar cards and other IDs found in their pockets. After post-mortem, the relatives were scheduled to bring the corpses to Ujjain.