Ujjain: RSS supremo unveils ‘Jal Stambh’ at Mahakal temple courtyard

RSS supremo Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat unveils the Jal Stambh at Mahakaleshwar Temple courtyard in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the premises of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, The Purnahuti of the Chaturveda Parayan Mahaanushthan and the unveiling of the silver water pillar were completed by the RSS supremo Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat at the Mahakaleshwar Temple premises here on Wednesday. After worshipping the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam, the recitation of all the four Vedas, which has been going on continuously for 23 days, was done. It was followed by the unveiling of the silver plated Varun Jal Stambh weighing around 60 kg.

In his address, Dr Bhagwat said that we should conserve water to save our lives. Lord Shiva descended Gangaji from his head on the earth for public welfare. We should pay attention to these topics that water should not be less and no one should waste water. This water pillar will remind the visitors coming from all over the world that we should conserve and promote water.

Dr Bhagwat was felicitated on the stage by Asheesh Singh, collector and chairman of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. Sandeep Soni, administrator of committee and its members priest Pradeep Guru, priest Ram Sharma and Rajendra Sharma Guru welcomed Dr Bhagwat by presenting him a citation, which was read by the public relations officer of the temple Gauri Joshi. Meanwhile, the souvenir based on Shaiv Mahotsav held in January 2018 was also released by the RSS supremo.

At the beginning of the programme, the saint community was felicitated by the temple management committee. During this, Makhan Singh Chauhan, chairman, MP Pilgrimage Development Council, Vibhash Upadhyaya, vice-president, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Anandilal Joshi, former administrator of the committee were present. Dr Piyush Tripathi conducted the proceedings.

