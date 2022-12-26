Ujjain: Pay Rs 250 online to have quick darshan at Mahakal temple

File Photo Mahakal Temple | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the convenience of the visitors who visit the temple to seek darshan of Shri Mahakaleshwar, online facilities have started in the name of Shigraha Darshan facility for the visitors from December 25. Its contribution amount will be Rs. 250 per person. Shigraha Darshan facility can be booked online through shrimahakaleshwar.com. To avail of the facility of early darshan, the people will have to carry their printed tickets with them.

Visitors will be allowed to enter the temple only after checking the tickets. Arrangement for an early darshan facility has been made from Gate no. 4. For any kind of information, visitors can contact the toll-free number 18002331008.