Ujjain: Mayor chaupal idea turns into reality

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first mayor chaupal was organised here today on the occasion of the birthday of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. During the chaupal the drinking water problem of the residents of Ward no 17 Heera Mill Ki Chawl was resolved here on Sunday.

For this, mayor Mukesh Tatwal sat with the citizens of the ward and listened to their problems and the officials were directed to solve them.

From now on ward-wise mayor chaupals will be organised to solve the problems of the citizens.

In this meeting with the citizens of the ward, their problems were heard and the officials were directed to solve the problem on the spot itself. It was prominently told by the citizens of the ward that there is a lot of problem with drinking water, and a permanent solution should be made. The mayor directed the officials of PHE that the work of laying the pipeline should be started from today itself so that the drinking water problem of the citizens is solved.

According to the instructions of the mayor, the work of laying the line was also started by the PHE department on Sunday itself, along with this, the citizens of the ward were told that the eligibility slip, Ayushman card, Mazdoor diary and Kalyani pension should also be resolved soon by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. Departments provided benefits of schemes by setting up counters at the site itself.

Along with this, the work of starting the pension of some people was also started at the site itself. The mayor was also thanked by the citizens of the ward for the work of road patchwork, cleaning of drains, and timely arrival of garbage vehicles. During this meeting, MLA Paras Jain, and Ujjain municipal commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh were present.