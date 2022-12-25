Ujjain: Brahmin reps garland bust of ‘Mahamana’ on the eve of national conference

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Every year December 25 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of ‘Mahamana’ Bharat Ratna Pandit Malviya and former prime minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the foundation day of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj.

This year also on the eve of the Mahamana’s Jayanti, his bust located near Suman Manviki Bhavan, Vikram University campus was garlanded by Samaj’s representatives, academician, lawyers, journalists, government employees here on Saturday evening.

Pandit Surendra Chaturvedi, president of Brahmin Samaj and general secretary Tarun Upadhyaya said that on Sunday at 10 am, all the national delegates will visit Ramghat and will worship Goddess Kshipra.

A national meeting and open session of national and provincial representatives of Brahmin Samaj organisations from all over the country will start at Samanvaya Nilayam Ashram at 11 am. In the second session from 2 pm to 5 pm, the national and provincial functionaries will sit and discuss in detail the 12-point agents of Brahmin community and do a one-day brainstorming for the welfare and up-lift of Brahmins.

