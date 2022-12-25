e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Alumni of Government Engineering College to meet today

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 05:37 AM IST
article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of the Alumni Association of the Government Engineering College, Ujjain, the alumni will gather on Sunday for the development of the college and for providing a bright future and employment opportunities to the students.

On this occasion, the first batch of the Association of Alumni of Ujjain Engineering College, from 1966 to 2022, more than 200-degree holders will be gathering on the college campus on December 25. They will be celebrating the 4th anniversary of the Alumni Association on campus.

On this occasion, alumni will hold a detailed discussion with the principal and professors of the college to fulfil the objectives of the Alumni Association and include employment-oriented subjects in the curriculum based on the present scenario in the college.

Principal of the college JK Shrivastava and president of the Association Komal Bhutada and all office-bearers have appealed to all alumni to participate in the programme.

Ujjain: Mayank Sharma selected in Indian Engineering Services
article-image

