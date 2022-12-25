Ujjain: Mayank Sharma selected in Indian Engineering Services

Mayank Sharma |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayank son of Dr Dilip Sharma, who is associate professor at Government Engineering College Ujjain, has achieved the prestigious feat of getting selected in Indian Engineering Services 2022 organised by UPSC, New Delhi. He has secured 26th all India rank in the electronics and communication services. Mayank has been working as scientific officer in atomic energy department of Govt of India at Hyderabad. He has studied in central school of Ujjain and went on to do his graduation B Tech in electronics and communication engineering from prestigious SGSITS Indore.

He got selected in Wipro Technologies through campus but did not join to focus on UPSC exams. He was selected in GATE thrice and also cleared preliminary of civil services once. This was his third attempt in IES in previous two occasions he cleared written but couldn't get through the interview round. His hard work and perseverance has lead the path of success and proved once again that through hard work every hurdle can be overcome.