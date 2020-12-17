Ujjain: Residents install black flags to oppose road widening under Mahakal Temple expansion project

Ujjain: The locals of periphery areas of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple staged protest against road widening under temple expansion programme on Thursday. The traders also opposed the widening of the road in front of the temple. The residents placed black flags in the area and demanded to revoke the expansion project.

Hotel association head Pt Rajesh Trivedi said that expansion plan is erratic. He said that the government should use the vacated land lying behind the temple and should not have attached the land in front of the temple under the project. During the protest Sanjay Mehta, Rajesh Rajani, Anil Gangwal, Bharat Shankar Joshi, Chetan Yadav and traders were present.