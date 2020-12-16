Ujjain: Mahakal Temple action plan may get CM’s nod on Dec 18

Ujjain: The contentious ongoing developmental works and proposed works related to Mahakaleshwar Temple and its periphery are likely to be cleared during a high level meeting on December 18.

The meet has been convened by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan at Mantralaya, Bhopal at 5 pm. Besides, chief secretary and concerned authorities, top officials of Ujjain will also attend the meeting through video conferencing.

After Supreme Court’s order and under Smart City Project as well as MRUDA Project a series of developmental activities are being carried out by different agencies in and around the Mahakaleshwar Temple for last couple of years.

Recently, the seer community, flanked by social workers, has expressed discontent over the issue. It is also learnt that a top seer of the country as well a veteran astrologer had recently approached the CM and expressed the growing discontent among the seer community over the un-mindful expansion and beautification of Mahakaleshwar Temple campus.

Opposition Congress and a section of ruling BJP leaders headed by Member of Parliament Anil Firojia had also took it as exception that the concerned authorities on their own decided to go through such projects costing hundreds of crore rupees.

Despite hectic schedule, CM during divisional level Kisan Sammelan, here on Tuesday evening, made it clear that the expansion of Mahakaleshwar Temple’s premises under Smart City Project would be reviewed and he himself after going through the detailed presentations and taking into confidence all the stakeholders will finalise the project.

Accordingly, the State authorities on Wednesday afternoon asked the local officials to prepare plans for presentation before the CM during Friday’s virtual meeting. Collector-and-ex-officio chairman of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Asheesh Singh told Free Press that about 70 metre front side of the temple is to be widened besides removing some structures in vicinity to the Maharajwada School for which compensation of Rs 75 crore has to be given.

CM BANKING ON PM’S VISION!

As per the people who are in knowhow of the matter, CM Chauhan has made-up his mind to develop Ujjain on the lines of dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which are being implemented at Somnath Mandir, Kedarnath Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir and Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. “At these four major temple places, various works are being carried out as per their backdrop and through a special package sanctioned by the PM,” he said. He also hinted that the CM also wanted to develop Ujjain look at its mythological and historical background and he may announce a special package for Ujjain sooner or later.