Ujjain: Renovation underway at Mahakal temple premises

Mahakal Temple administrator said that the temple management has insisted that renovation work be completed within time limit

Ujjain: Developmental work at temple premises and periphery area is underway at rapid pace under Smart City project and in coordination with Ujjain Development Authority (UDA).

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple administrator Narendra Suryavanshi said on Saturday that we have insisted that renovation work be completed within time limit. On Shani-Pradosh there was rush of devotees in the temple, but the temple employees ensured smooth and hassle free entry of devotees who had come to pay obeisance to Lord Mahakal, the administrator added.

