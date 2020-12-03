Ujjain

Updated on

Ujjain: HDFC bank to develop App for Mahakal Temple

By FP News Service

Bank’s IT team is working on the project

Meeting Underway
Meeting Underway
FP Photos

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Temple administrator Narendra Suryavanshi said that under Mrida project almost all the arrangements and operations of the temple related activities will be computerised. He added that HDFC Bank’s IT team is working on the project and will soon develop an Application ‘Samagra’ through which all the facilities being provided to the devotees can be controlled. Suryavanshi told that in a meeting the decision about developing the application was taken on Thursday, on this occasion HDFC Bank manager and other concerned officials were present.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in