Ujjain: HDFC bank to develop App for Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Temple administrator Narendra Suryavanshi said that under Mrida project almost all the arrangements and operations of the temple related activities will be computerised. He added that HDFC Bank’s IT team is working on the project and will soon develop an Application ‘Samagra’ through which all the facilities being provided to the devotees can be controlled. Suryavanshi told that in a meeting the decision about developing the application was taken on Thursday, on this occasion HDFC Bank manager and other concerned officials were present.