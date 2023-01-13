Ujjain: Residents agitate over inflated electricity bills

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Hira Mill ki Chawl gheraoed Khedapati zone here on Thursday afternoon over increased electricity bills. They handed over a memorandum to the officials demanding setting up of camps in the area. There are about 600 houses in Hira Mill ki Chawl. They have been paying electricity bill of Rs 500 per month for the last many years but since long no recovery camp was organised in the area due to which the electricity bill continued to go northwards.

When the people refused to pay the inflated amount in one go, the power company issued attachment notices to them. Angered by this, the residents surrounded the Khedapati zone on Thursday under the leadership of City Congress Committee President Ravi Bhadauria and Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai. He submitted a memorandum and demanded reforms in the bills along with setting up of recovery camps.

