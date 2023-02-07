Ujjain: Remains of slaughtered cow found near Kshipra river bridge

Hindu activists and policemen present at the spot from where remains of a slaughtered cow were found on the banks of the Kshipra river in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation spread after the remains of a slaughtered cow were found below the Kshipra river bridge on the Chintaman bypass, here on Tuesday.

A cow’s severed head and other remains were found here in the morning. As soon as the information about the incident was received, a large number of workers and office-bearers of Hindu organisations and other organisations reached there and created ruckus. They also resorted to chakkajam demanding the arrest of the accused.

The police team reached the spot as soon as they gained information about the incident. The people of the organisation said that a few years ago also the parts of the cow were found in this place. Police officers were able to open the jam by convincing the angry people. The police said that some anti-social element might have done such an act with the intention of disturbing communal harmony. In this case, the investigation was on to find the accused.

The police called the Ujjain Municipal Corporation team and the veterinary doctor on the spot. At the same time, the process of burying the organs has been started after the post-mortem. The cow parts were packed in cement bags. In view of the seriousness of the matter, a heavy police force was deployed on the bypass. Besides executive magistrates, a police force of about eight police stations along with senior officers had reached the spot.

