Ujjain Regional Industry Conclave: Golden Opportunities For Bilateral Cooperation Between MP And US, Says Consul General Hankey

Ujjain Regional Industries Conclave: Golden Opportunities For Bilateral Cooperation Between MP And US, Says Consul General Hankey |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): United States Consul General Mike Hankey on Friday said there are golden opportunities to increase bilateral cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and his country in areas like education and pharmaceuticals.

He was the guest of honour at the inaugural ceremony of the state government's Regional Industrial Conclave in Ujjain.

"There are golden opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and the US, especially in areas like education and pharmaceuticals. The state has abundant human capital in terms of a large number of students," he told PTI.

There is a huge opportunity for growth in the food processing area in the state and a lot of goods from this sector are being exported to the US, he added.

'American companies have plants in MP'

American companies like John Deere and Cummins have plants in Madhya Pradesh, the consul general pointed out.

"The United States' partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. Simply put, our countries are better together," a release from the consulate general quoted Hankey as saying.

"The backbone of our bilateral relationship is our critical commercial ties. The United States is India's largest trading partner, with over 190 billion dollars' worth of goods and services exchanged last year," said the consul general.

Hankey said he was happy to be back in Madhya Pradesh to continue to work with the state government, local business, and higher education institutions to advance initiatives for mutual benefit.

"The US Mission to India looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with the people of Madhya Pradesh to foster prosperity, inclusion, and security," the consul general added.

'US and India are strong partners'

The United States sees India as one of its strongest partners globally, and India cannot reach its true economic potential without greater inclusion of women in the formal workforce, he said.

The US Consulate General in Mumbai sees promotion of women's economic empowerment as a priority in all initiatives, he emphasised.

Hankey also visited the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple here, the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Indore and met industry leaders.

He thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for inviting him to the conclave, the release added.