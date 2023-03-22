Ujjain: Ramzan of Dawoodi Bohra community begins on Wednesday

Photo: Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ramadan or Ramzan, the holiest month of Islam, is about to begin. The Ramzan festival of Dawoodi Bohra community will begin from Wednesday.

Sheikh Ali Asgar Moayyadi, PRO of Dawoodi Bohra Samaj said, for 30 days of the coming Ramzan, people of Bohra community will be busy in the worship of Allah. The first fast will be observed on March 22, Laylatul Qadr (Shabe Qadr) will be on April 22 and the 30th or the last fast will be on April 20.

On April 9, the 19th day of fasting, on the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, Waaz (sermon) will be organised in five mohallas of the city and at night, on behalf of Syedna Sahib (T U S).

In the month of Ramzan, prayers will be offered in the morning, afternoon, evening and 12.30 am in all 27 mosques and some halls of Ujjain Bohra Samaj. Special prayers will also be offered on the special 9 nights of the month of Ramzan. In the evening, after Maghrib prayers, Iftar will be organised in all the mosques and halls of the city.

Mass feast of Bohra people has also been kept for 30 days after Roza in all the Jamatkhanas of the city. In Ramzan, from small children to elders, the Bohra community will keep fast during thirty days and worship Allah.