Ujjain: CM to be chief guest at Vikram University’s convocation ceremony

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram University (VU) will organise the twenty-seventh convocation ceremony on March 22. The function will be held at 4 pm at Swarna Jayanti Auditorium, Madhav Bhawan, Administrative Complex, Kothi Road.

The chief guest of the ceremony will be Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav will preside over it. Guest of honour will be Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog and chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi and he will also deliver the convocation address.

Registrar Prashant Puranik said that in the ceremony, PhD degree holders of the year 2022 will be given degrees and gold medals will be awarded to students who have secured first position in the merit list of 2022 graduate examinations. In this function, degrees and gold medals will be awarded to the candidates who have secured first position in the merit list of postgraduate examinations for the year 2022.

All eligible candidates were requested to get their degrees/medals after getting registered in the convocation ceremony. A total of 206 connoisseurs have registered through MP Online, out of which 123 are PhD degree recipients and 83 gold medal and degree recipients at graduate and post-graduate levels.