Ujjain: Jail superintendent taken to police station, grilled for 4 hours

Police take Central Bhairavgarh Jail superintendent Usha Raj from her office in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bhairavgarh Jail’s highly controversial ‘outgoing’ superintendent Usha Raj was on Saturday afternoon forcefully taken to the Bhairavgarh police station. She was grilled for about four hours through it could not be ascertained what she divulged to the police

Usha Raj was repeatedly summoned by the police for interrogation in connection with the GPF Scam the offence of which was registered by the Bhairavgarh police on March 11 under Section 420 of the IPC. Two jail employees Ripudaman Singh and Shailendra Singh Sikarwar were made accused in the case, but they are absconding since then.

As Usha Raj did not turn-up for interrogation till Friday, the police reached her office on Saturday afternoon where she created a ruckus. She reportedly tore some documents and also threw away files. She even declined to sit in the police vehicle though she was forced to sit in the same vehicle. Besides three TIs, Mahila police were also deputed in the exercise.

Later, she was taken to the police station where she was grilled for about four hours. Sources said, she did not cooperate with the SIT head and ASP Indrajeet Bakarwal. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla confirmed to Free Press that Usha Raj was interrogated at the police station. She would be interrogated again on Sunday at 11 am. ‘We have asked how her ID password was used by others and why she allowed others to use the same. Office documents of such transactions were also sought from her,’ the SP said. It is learned that Usha Raj may be formally arrested anytime on Sunday, though SP gave no hint about it.

On Friday night, Usha Raj was shunted to Bhopal. She has been attached to Jail Headquarters at Bhopal with immediate effect. Dewas jail’s superintendent Himani Manware has been made in-charge jail superintendent of Ujjain. She is likely to join office on Monday. The jail administration has initiated action against Usha Raj with regard to the multi-million GPF scam reported at Central Bhairavgarh Jail. She has been found responsible in the embezzlement of GPF amounting to around Rs 15 crore of jail employees. A five-member special probe team sent by the jail administration submitted its report against Ushra Raj and others.