Ujjain: Raksha Bandhan festival to be celebrated today, no hindrance of Bhadra this year

Ujjain: Rakshabandhan festival will be celebrated with festive zeal on Sunday. This time there is no hindrance of Bhadra or Muhurt on Rakhi. The whole day is auspicious.

The biggest Rakhi of the city will be tied on the wrist of Bade Ganesh in Bada Ganesh temple. The specialty of this rakhi is that it has a diameter of 51 feet. It will depict a Ganesh idol in the middle of the map of India.

People are flocking the shops of Rakhi set up at various places across the city. The festival is also affected by inflation as the prices of the Rakhi have increased by 10 to 20 % compared to last year. New varieties of Rakhis including the one adorned with diamond, pearl, zardousi, metal, copper, store and rudraksh rakhis are attracting the buyers . Most of the stock has arrived from the cities in Gujarat. The of Ahmedabad are in huge demand. A trader Sarita Podwal said, this time the Rakhis are 10-20% more expensive than last year. But people are happy with the Rakhis of new varieties. Trader Dharmendra Dakhni said, the rakhis coming from Ahmedabad have become expensive. The varieties of is very good this time, he added. People are very fond of rakhis made of metal, zardosi and rudraksh.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:18 AM IST