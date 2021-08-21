Raksha Bandhan 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rakhi is the combination of five meaningful words.



R: rock healthy relationship

A: acceptance all along

K: kindness to the core

H: heartwarming presence

I: idealistic relationship,

Happy Raksha Bandhan.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of a relationship. The love that the siblings share is conveyed by a tradition of tieing Rakhi on the brother's wrist. Prayers are offered for the protection of their relationship. The sisters are given gifts in return to cherish the moment.

Here are few wishes and greetings that you can share with your siblings on this auspicious day.

I love you sister till death and will always be one call away in all your needs. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Its a promise of your brother that no matter what, I will always support and love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan! I feel proud to have a sister like you. Be the same strong-minded girl always!! Happy Raksha Bandhan! Hey sister!! I may be younger you but strong enough to protect you from any evil. Happy Raksha Bandhan! When you tie Rakhi on my wrist and when every time I see it, this reminds me of all the lovely memories we had together. Happy Raksha Bandhan dear sister! Life is beautiful because you are a part of my life dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan. A sister is the shadow of all the beautiful memories of the childhood. Happy Raksha Bandhan sweetest sister!!! I feel very blessed to have such a caring and loving brother like you. Thanks for always being there for me. Wishing you a very blissful Raksha Bandhan. Our bond of love is forever. No one can listen and understand me like you do dear sister. Thanks for being the most amazing friend and a dear sister. Thanks for caring about me like a mother and love me the most. I am very grateful to have you in my life sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 03:26 PM IST