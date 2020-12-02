Ujjain: Raid at production unit unearths medicine profiteering ring

Ujjain: ADM Narendra Suryawanshi was in for a shocker as conducted a surprise action on the medicine making unit operating by the name of Gaj Mark in Udyogpuri area on Wednesday evening.

Due to the inspection it came to fore that multivitamin syrup which is having cost price of Rs 6.25 is being prepared at the unit and it is being sold in the market at Rs 225.

Shocking revelations also came to fore as customers are being cheated in the name of multivitamin.

The medicines of the companies which have not been contracted to the unit were also being prepared at the unit. It is reported that medicines of several companies were being prepared on the basis of oral contract by factory operator Umesh Mandoria.

ADM said that he was shocked to learn that the syrup which is getting ready at Rs 6.25 is being sold at Rs 225 MRP in the market.

Not just this, the multivitamin capsules, which were getting ready in the multivitamin capsule industry, were also being sold at Rs 225 in the market. The unit owner has been making available various other preparations for Rs 6 and 7 and the same were being marketed for huge profit. In view of the irregularities, the administration may take stringent action against the operator.

Officials seizing unauthorised multivitamin syrup FP PHOTO