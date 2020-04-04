Loot amid Coronavirus: Two medical shops in Neemuch sealed for black marketing

Neemuch: Amidst the lockdown, when only essential services are available, some store owners are taking advantage of the situation and indulging in malicious trade practices. Some medical shop owners were overcharging for products like masks and sanitisers, which are the need of the hour. They were also not producing receipts or bills, as a result of which, two of such shops were sealed.

When he came to know about the situation, collector Jitendra Singh Raje instructed a couple of officials to conduct a raid on such shops. District excise officer Anil Sanchan, chief food and safety officer Sanjeev Mishra, naib tehsildar Prashasti Singh drug inspector Pooja Panwar, weights and measures inspector OS Shaktawat, supplies officer Jitendra Yadav and other officials raided a medical store near cantonment police station. They sent Yadav, posing as a customer. Here, it was found that the store owner was charging Rs 100 more for a 200 ml sanitiser bottle, despite receiving instructions from the government. When he asked for a bill, Yadav just received a handwritten note of the price. The team then went to the shop for further investigation, where the shopkeeper denied having sold the said sanitiser. Upon searching his shop, the team found similar bottles in the shop.

The team also conducted similar proceeding at another shop, where masks were overpriced. The team sealed both of these medical shops till further notice, according to chief food and safety officer Sanjeev Mishra.