Madhya Pradesh: Religious gurus in Ratlam asked to urge people to follow orders of administration

District administration organised a meeting with the religious heads at the Control room and urged them to pursue people to remain inside the houses and to follow the directives of the district administration.

District collector Ruchika Chauhan urged the Dharma Gurus present in the meeting to issue appeals to the people to create awareness about the dangers of dreaded novel coronavirus if they fail to follow the directives. District Collector also informed the Dharma Gurus about the steps taken by District administration to meet the challenges of Covid-19 and sought their cooperation. SP Gaurav Tiwari was also present in the meeting.

An official information said that a total of 8,930 workers and travelers reached from other states in the district and all of them had undergone medical check. Similarly, 850 persons reached from other districts of the state that have also undergone medical checkup. Twenty two Covid-19 suspects have been identified in the district so far and test reports of 16 cases received negative while remaining reports are awaited. Two quarantine wards and two isolations wards are ready of the capacity of 124 beds.