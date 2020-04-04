Ujjain: Public representatives chalk out plan to distribute eatables

Ujjain: A meeting was convened by public representatives to chalk out a plan to distribute eatables among needy during lockdown.
According to Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav, due to pandemic Covid-19 business organization, farming and the whole country has been crippled, therefore the region’s farmers attending the meeting donated 1,000 quintals of wheat and Rs 2 lakh cash to manage meal for needy persons during lockdown.
Rs 1Cr donated from MP fund to PMRF, MLA donates 1-month-salary
As per BJP media in-charge Sachin Saxena, Member of Parliament of Ujjain-Alot constituency Anil Firojia also pledged to contribute Rs 1 crore in PM relief fund from ‘Sansad Nidhi’ (MP fund) and he also contributed Rs 1 lakh from his salary. Firojia appealed the denizens to make charity for needy during adverse time of pandemic.
On this occasion Ujjain North MLA Paras Jain also donated his 1-month-salary and under his guidance many social organizations area distributing eatables and sanitizers to the poor.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)