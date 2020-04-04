Ujjain: Public representatives chalk out plan to distribute eatables

Ujjain: A meeting was convened by public representatives to chalk out a plan to distribute eatables among needy during lockdown.

According to Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav, due to pandemic Covid-19 business organization, farming and the whole country has been crippled, therefore the region’s farmers attending the meeting donated 1,000 quintals of wheat and Rs 2 lakh cash to manage meal for needy persons during lockdown.

Rs 1Cr donated from MP fund to PMRF, MLA donates 1-month-salary

As per BJP media in-charge Sachin Saxena, Member of Parliament of Ujjain-Alot constituency Anil Firojia also pledged to contribute Rs 1 crore in PM relief fund from ‘Sansad Nidhi’ (MP fund) and he also contributed Rs 1 lakh from his salary. Firojia appealed the denizens to make charity for needy during adverse time of pandemic.

On this occasion Ujjain North MLA Paras Jain also donated his 1-month-salary and under his guidance many social organizations area distributing eatables and sanitizers to the poor.