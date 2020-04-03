Ujjain’s girl hanged self in Mumbai, reason unclear

Ujjain: Speculations were on rife in city on Friday over the death of city’s girl who was studying at Mumbai. A 26-year-old city’s girl Ayushi Shukla resident of Vidyapati Nagar reportedly hanged self in Mumbai. She was reported to be unmarried and studying in Mumbai for some time. On being informed the girl’s parents reached Mumbai and performed last rites. It was also speculated in social media that the girl in question could not reach her home town in wake of lockdown situation at Mumbai. These reports also feared that she was infected with Covid-19, though official sources declined of having any information related to her death.