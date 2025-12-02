MP News: Youth Dies After Being Hit, Dragged By Truck In Ujjain

MP News: Youth Dies After Overloaded Truck Strikes and Drags Him Into Bridge Pillar In Ujjain | Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after being struck and dragged by an overloaded truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Tuesday morning.

The victim, identified as Sher Singh Rawat, was a driver from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The incident took place around 7 am near the Dattana Bridge, where Sher Singh was trying to cross the road.

As he stepped forward, an overloaded truck hit him and dragged him for several meters, leading to his death on the spot.

According to Narwar police station in-charge Ballu Mandloi, an overloaded truck (MP-09-HJ-2233) was speeding along the route when it violently struck Sher Singh.

The impact was so intense that the victim became trapped under the front section of the truck. Unable to regain control, the truck then rammed into a nearby bridge pillar, causing further damage. Sher Singh died on the spot due to the severe injuries sustained.

Soon after receiving information, the police reached the location and managed the situation, ensuring that traffic and public movement remained under control.

Authorities acted promplty and detained the truck driver involved in the incident. The police have begun a preliminary investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash, including whether overloading or negligence played a role.

Meanwhile, Sher Singh’s body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination, after which it will be handed over to his family.