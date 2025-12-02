 MP News: Youth Dies After Being Hit, Dragged By Truck In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMP News: Youth Dies After Being Hit, Dragged By Truck In Ujjain

MP News: Youth Dies After Being Hit, Dragged By Truck In Ujjain

According to Narwar police station in-charge Ballu Mandloi, an overloaded truck was speeding along the route when it violently struck Sher. The impact was so intense that the victim became trapped under the front section of the truck. Unable to regain control the truck then rammed into a nearby bridge pillar, causing further damage. Sher Singh died on the spot due to the severe injuries sustained.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Youth Dies After Overloaded Truck Strikes and Drags Him Into Bridge Pillar In Ujjain | Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after being struck and dragged by an overloaded truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Tuesday morning.

The victim, identified as Sher Singh Rawat, was a driver from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The incident took place around 7 am near the Dattana Bridge, where Sher Singh was trying to cross the road.

As he stepped forward, an overloaded truck hit him and dragged him for several meters, leading to his death on the spot.

FPJ Shorts
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Clean Chit From CBFC; Major Mohit Sharma's Brother Says, 'They Were Very Quick...'
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Clean Chit From CBFC; Major Mohit Sharma's Brother Says, 'They Were Very Quick...'
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
Read Also
MP News: Posing As Colonel, Man Dupes Retired Soldier Of ₹15 Lakh In Name Of Army Recruitment For...
article-image

According to Narwar police station in-charge Ballu Mandloi, an overloaded truck (MP-09-HJ-2233) was speeding along the route when it violently struck Sher Singh.

The impact was so intense that the victim became trapped under the front section of the truck. Unable to regain control, the truck then rammed into a nearby bridge pillar, causing further damage. Sher Singh died on the spot due to the severe injuries sustained.

Soon after receiving information, the police reached the location and managed the situation, ensuring that traffic and public movement remained under control.

Read Also
Heartbreaking! 'D**ru Peene Gayi Hai,' Say Toddlers After Being Abandoned By Mother In Ujjain;...
article-image

Authorities acted promplty and detained the truck driver involved in the incident. The police have begun a preliminary investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash, including whether overloading or negligence played a role.

Meanwhile, Sher Singh’s body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination, after which it will be handed over to his family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Youth Dies After Being Hit, Dragged By Truck In Ujjain

MP News: Youth Dies After Being Hit, Dragged By Truck In Ujjain

Heartbreaking! 'D**ru Peene Gayi Hai,' Say Toddlers After Being Abandoned By Mother In Ujjain;...

Heartbreaking! 'D**ru Peene Gayi Hai,' Say Toddlers After Being Abandoned By Mother In Ujjain;...

MP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar &...

MP News: Women’s Cricket World Cup Winner Sneha Rana, Actors Bindu Dara Singh, Puneet Issar &...

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Three-Day International Geeta Festival In Ujjain;...

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Three-Day International Geeta Festival In Ujjain;...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Gets Son Married At Mass Ceremony In Ujjain; Ramdev, Dhirendra Shastri, Scindia...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Gets Son Married At Mass Ceremony In Ujjain; Ramdev, Dhirendra Shastri, Scindia...