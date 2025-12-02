Heartbreaking! 'D**ru Peene Gayi Hai,' Say Toddlers After Being Abandoned By Mother In Ujjain; Netizens Left Overwhelmed -- VIDEO | Instagram

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-breaking video of 2 abandoned children, aged 2 and 3, has surfaced on social media, which showed them under the care of police totally clueless that their mother has left them!

In the video, it is clearly visible that the children are totally unaware that they have been abandoned. When asked where they live they said, “Mummy ke pass…(With mummy),” which has left the netizens concerned for them.

It is also suspected that the mother is an alcohol-addict as when the child was asked where his mom went, he answered, “to drink liquor.”

What was the matter?

According to information, it was a cold Monday when the incident took place and the mother abandoned her 2 innocent children at the Dewas gate bus stand.

Seeing the children shivering in the cold wind, someone called Dial 112, after which the police brought them to the police station, changed their clothes and informed the Child Line.

Dewas gate TI Anila Parashar stated that at around 7:45 am, a report was received that two children had been abandoned by their mother at the Dewas gate bus stand.

Dial 112 driver Vikas Bhati and constable Tarun Dandotiya arrived at the scene and gathered information from nearby residents.

Police investigate CCTV cameras

During this time, it was discovered that the children’s mother was an alcoholic and had left the children somewhere. Following this, the police brought 3-year-old Kanhai and his 2-year-old brother Kali to the police station.

The children, shivering in the cold, were changed and Child Line was also informed.

Probably the woman lives in the bus stand area itself, CCTV cameras are being checked to find out where she has gone.