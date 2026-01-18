MP News: Committee Seeks Inclusion Of Dhar Project In National Rail Development Plan | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted to Union Minister of State Savitri requesting the inclusion of the Chhota Udaipur-Dhar rail project in the National Rail Development Plan.

The Indore-Dahod and Chhota Udaipur-Dhar Rail Project Committee met the Minister on Friday. Committee president Pawan Jain Gangwal asked for help arranging a meeting with the PM or Railway Minister in Delhi.

The memorandum explained that this rail line is crucial for tribal areas in Dhar and Jhabua districts of the state and Dahod and Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat. The project was approved in 2008 for completion by 2011, but it is now 15 years behind schedule.

The Indore-Dahod project spans 205 kilometres, with 125 km nearly completed. About 80km from Dhar to Jhabua remains incomplete, including three tunnels. The Chhota Udaipur-Dhar project spans 145 km, with 102 km almost completed. Only 43 km from Dhar Tirla to Tanda Road is pending.

The committee requested that the remaining section be included in the national plan and completed by Ujjain Simhastha 2028, connecting Dhar directly to Vadodara and Mumbai.