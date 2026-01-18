 MP News: Committee Seeks Inclusion Of Dhar Project In National Rail Development Plan
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Committee Seeks Inclusion Of Dhar Project In National Rail Development Plan | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted to Union Minister of State Savitri requesting the inclusion of the Chhota Udaipur-Dhar rail project in the National Rail Development Plan.

The Indore-Dahod and Chhota Udaipur-Dhar Rail Project Committee met the Minister on Friday. Committee president Pawan Jain Gangwal asked for help arranging a meeting with the PM or Railway Minister in Delhi.

The committee requested that the remaining section be included in the national plan and completed by Ujjain Simhastha 2028, connecting Dhar directly to Vadodara and Mumbai.

