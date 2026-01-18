Free Press' Annual Painting Competition Begins With A Bang In Indore As Over 4K Students Participate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Annual Painting Competition organised by Free Press in Indore received a great response by the residents. Over 4000 students, including kids from Kindergarten, participated in the event on Sunday morning.

The air at Free Press campus was filled with cheer as the students painted their vibrant dreams and imagination on the canvas.

Parents accompany a nursery boy at the painting competition. |

#LIVE from Indore🎨 | Free Press’ Annual Painting Competition begins with a bang as over 4,000 children participate to express their 🖌️imagination on canvas #paintingcompetition #Indoreevent #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/3vsvwxYB9E — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 18, 2026

The competition is being held in three categories--

Group A will include children aged 5 to 7 years.

Group B will be for those aged 8 to 12 years.

Group C will include participants aged 13 to 17 years.

Exciting gifts!



The winner will take home a brand new bicycle. There are exciting gifts for first and second runners-up in each category as well.

The entry was free for all the participants.

Ekta Tomar |

What's even more interesting is that the students not only from Indore, but from nearby regions like Mhow and Dewas also participated in the competition.

"It's not just about the colour, but also the right texture and finish. Little things matter more," says Ekta Tomar, a student of Class 8 at Shree Academy, Mhow.

Harshita Banarsi |

"Concrete jungles and growing pollution are killing our natural beauty," says Harshita Banarsi, Class 8, Shree Academy, Mhow, and that's exactly what she has decided as her painting theme!

Aleena Imran Pawar |

"Strong lines and minute details to create right imagery ,"-murmurs Aleena Imran Pawar, class 8, Ismalia Karmia Girls Higher Secondary School as she carefully use her brushes!

...Because all colours are unique

The even beautifull part of the competition was the inclusivity. Just like all colours are uinque, children from special category, too participated in the event with great zeal.