 Free Press' Annual Painting Competition Begins With A Bang In Indore As Over 4K Students Participate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFree Press' Annual Painting Competition Begins With A Bang In Indore As Over 4K Students Participate

Free Press' Annual Painting Competition Begins With A Bang In Indore As Over 4K Students Participate

The air at Free Press campus was filled with cheer as the students painted their vibrant dreams and imagination on the canvas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Annual Painting Competition organised by Free Press in Indore received a great response by the residents. Over 4000 students, including kids from Kindergarten, participated in the event on Sunday morning.

The air at Free Press campus was filled with cheer as the students painted their vibrant dreams and imagination on the canvas.

Parents accompany a nursery boy at the painting competition.

Parents accompany a nursery boy at the painting competition. |

The competition is being held in three categories--

Group A will include children aged 5 to 7 years.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Expert Tips On High-Scoring Topics And Smart Revision
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Expert Tips On High-Scoring Topics And Smart Revision
Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026
Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026
Mumbai Property Fraud: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 30-Year-Old Man In ₹50 Crore Borivali Land Scam Case
Mumbai Property Fraud: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 30-Year-Old Man In ₹50 Crore Borivali Land Scam Case
'Parvati Paul Rao': Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Announce Their Daughter's Name
'Parvati Paul Rao': Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Announce Their Daughter's Name

Group B will be for those aged 8 to 12 years.

Group C will include participants aged 13 to 17 years.

Exciting gifts!


The winner will take home a brand new bicycle. There are exciting gifts for first and second runners-up in each category as well.

The entry was free for all the participants.

Ekta Tomar

Ekta Tomar |

What's even more interesting is that the students not only from Indore, but from nearby regions like Mhow and Dewas also participated in the competition.

"It's not just about the colour, but also the right texture and finish. Little things matter more," says Ekta Tomar, a student of Class 8 at Shree Academy, Mhow.

Harshita Banarsi

Harshita Banarsi |

"Concrete jungles and growing pollution are killing our natural beauty," says Harshita Banarsi, Class 8, Shree Academy, Mhow, and that's exactly what she has decided as her painting theme!

Aleena Imran Pawar

Aleena Imran Pawar |

"Strong lines and minute details to create right imagery ,"-murmurs Aleena Imran Pawar, class 8, Ismalia Karmia Girls Higher Secondary School as she carefully use her brushes!

...Because all colours are unique

The even beautifull part of the competition was the inclusivity. Just like all colours are uinque, children from special category, too participated in the event with great zeal.

Samridhi Gautam, a student from special category excitedly shows her drawing.

Samridhi Gautam, a student from special category excitedly shows her drawing. |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Free Press' Annual Painting Competition Begins With A Bang In Indore As Over 4K Students Participate
Free Press' Annual Painting Competition Begins With A Bang In Indore As Over 4K Students Participate
Madhya Pradesh January 18, 2026 Weather Update: Snow In Hills Sends Icy Winds To Plains; Shahdol &...
Madhya Pradesh January 18, 2026 Weather Update: Snow In Hills Sends Icy Winds To Plains; Shahdol &...
MP News: Committee Seeks Inclusion Of Dhar Project In National Rail Development Plan
MP News: Committee Seeks Inclusion Of Dhar Project In National Rail Development Plan
Tome And Plume: Bhopal’s Princess Dark-Red Rose Second To None
Tome And Plume: Bhopal’s Princess Dark-Red Rose Second To None
MP News: Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak; Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits Manasa, Meets Affected...
MP News: Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak; Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Visits Manasa, Meets Affected...