Ujjain: ‘Ram Navami’ celebrated within the confines of home amid coronavirus lockdown

Ujjain: City dwellers celebrated the birth of Lord Ram on Ram Navami on Thursday within the confines of home. People blew ‘shankhs’ (conch shells) and ring bells just as the hands of watch met on 12 noon and performed aarti of lord Ram and distributed ‘prasad’. Till afternoon, public events were not organised at the major temples of the city.

But, by evening, hundreds of houses suddenly started shimmer in light as people placed diyas at the entrance and the periphery of their houses to mark Ramnavmi celebrations.

Huge crackers show was also organised at various localities. Amid the concerns of Covid-19 outbreak, enthusiastic youngsters came on roads to burst crackers.

Aarti and havan performed at temples

On normal days huge gathering of devotees is witnessed in the temples across city on Ram Namvami which is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Ram. But, amid lockdown only priests performed ‘aarti’ and ‘havans’ at the Ram temples of the city. The idols Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman were decked with beautiful ornaments and attires at Patidar Samaj Ram Mandir, Ram Janardan Mandir, Pattabhiram Mandir, Budharam Mandir and Manas Bhawan Kshirsagar located Ram Mandir and at noon 12 and arti was performed at temples. ‘Ram Navami’ was also celebrated and Gopal Mandir, Mahakaleshwar Temple and other temples in the city.

Ram’s birth celebrated at Prakteshwar Mahadev Temple

Like every year, lord Ram’s birth was celebrated at Prakateshwar Mahadev Temple located at Freeganj. The temple management committee head Ghanshyam Sharma and Sandeep Pujari informed that since 1995 on every Ram Navami, Ram’s birth is celebrated in the temple.

Prayers made at Baghwale Hanuman Temple

On the holy occasion of Ram Navami at Baghwale Hanuman temple at Jaisingpura, prayers were offered by priests to eradicate Covid-19 pandemic in the temple. The priests concluded havan at the temple and distribute offerings. As per Akhil Bharatiya Yuvak Hindu Mahasabha’s Manish Singh Chouhan, during lockdown the organisation will continue distributing eatables to needy till April 14.

Nav-Chandi yagna concluded

On Maha Navami of Chiatra Navaratri the Navchandi Yagna concluded on Thursday at Maa Ashapurndham located at PGBT Ground at Damdama area. As per temple management committee Vidyadham’s Pt Hitesh Parashar concluded the yagna.

Sevadham distributes packaged meal

Sevadham Ashram distributed 1,000 packets of meal to needy during the lockdown on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday. Ashram founder Sudhir Goyal and his wife Kanta Goyal distributed the packets at Hamukhedi situated ‘kushthdhaam’. Goyal informed that so far, the ashram has distributed meal to 9,000 needy with observing social distancing.

Abdalpura’s procession cancelled

Under the lockdown, the tradition of taking out a religious procession from Abdalpura on Ram Navmi discontinued this time and the ceremony was performed only in the presence of the priest symbolically. All the organisers and devotees celebrated the festival of Ram Navami with the family with full faith and gaiety by worshiping Lord Rama within the confines of their homes and temple premises. Jagdish Panchal of Shrikot Lingeshwar Mahadev Chal Samaroh Samiti said that people greeted each other on phone and through video calls.