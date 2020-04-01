Coronavirus lockdown in Ujjain: Goddess worshipped at home, temples remain empty

Ujjain: On Maha-Ashtami of Chaitra-Navratri devotees worshipped their patron goddess at home due to curfew on Wednesday.

Traditionally during every Navratri devotees throng temples of goddess across the city to offer prayers to the goddess of power.

Perhaps, this is the first occasion in the history when entries in all the temples have been curbed due to Covid-19 pandemic and only priests are allowed to perform worship in the temples. Entries of devotees in all the important temples like Harsiddhi Mata temple, Gadkalika Temple, Chamunda Mata Temple, Bijasan Mata, Bhukhimata Temples and in other temples remained curbed to ensure that social distancing is observed.

Goddess’ temples decorated

Although entries of devotees have been curbed in all the temples, temple management committees of Harsiddhi Temple, Chamuda Temple, Gadkalika Temple and other temples of the city, decorated the temples of goddess on the occasion of Chaitra Navaratri.

Havans performed at homes

Havans are important part of worship of goddess so the devotees across the city performed havans at homes with family to obtain grace of goddess Durga.

Collector performs worship at Harsiddhi Temple

On the occasion of ‘Maha-Ashtami’ of Chaitra Navaratri, collector performed worship on behalf of the government at Harsiddhi Temple in presence of temple priests. The collector prayed the goddess to save people in the country from the pandemic.

Astrologer performs havan on Budha Ashtami

Core devotee of goddess Bagalamukhi and astrologer Archana Sarmandal performed medicated ‘havan’ dedicated to the goddess Bagalamukhi to obtain her grace in the fight against pandemic Covid-19, on Maha Ashtami of Chairtra Navaratri on Wednesday. Sarmadal predicted that the country will soon get over from the clutches of pandemic by grace of the goddess.

Shri Ram Manav Yagna to conclude today

Shri Ram Manav Navkundi medicated yagna will conclude on Thursday at Samajik Nyay Parisar. Congress leader Ravi Rai and social worker Harisingh Yadav informed that with 51,000 ahuties (offerings) per day along with holy chanting of ‘Ramcharitmanas’ the yagna has been performed to get rid-off from contagious effects of Covid-19. Due to lockdown denizens couldn’t take part in the yagna.

Chintaman Ganesh Jatra cancelled

Amid Coronavirus scare, the district administration cancelled the 4th traditional ‘jatra’ of Chintaman Ganesh on Wednesday. As per temple management committee, the gates of the temples remained closed for devotees but traditional worship and aarties were performed by priests.