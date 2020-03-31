Madhya Pradesh: Man who visited Neemuch dies of coronavirus infection in Ujjain

Neemuch: A man who visited the city to attend a function has tested positive for Covid-19.

Santosh Verma (38), of Ujjain, visited the house of Laxminarayan Kathwas in Bihar Ganj. He stayed there for over 12 days to attend a marriage function and upon his return to Ujjain tested positive for corona virus.

He resided in Amber Colony, Ujjain, and died in the Madhav Nagar Hospital during treatment, three days ago. He had caught a fever in Neemuch itself and came in contact with a lot of people during the family function. The news spread like wildfire in town and caused panic among people.

The Neemuch district administration sprayed sanitizer on all the houses in Bihar Ganj to calm people down. People were kept on alert and 17 houses connected to the family were sent into 14-day quarantine by the administration. Their samples have also been sent out for tests.

District panchayat CEO Bhavya Mittal said that they will take strict action against whoever doesn’t observe self-quarantine and will work on the reports at the earliest.