Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus claims another life in Ujjain, 2nd death in city due to virus

Ujjain: As a Covid-19 virus infected report of a ‘deceased’ youth came positive, the local administration on Monday morning at once swung into action and sealed the Amber Colony. With this in all six areas, most of them are located in Old City, have been sealed so far to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

One more locality of the city has been sealed on Monday by district administration. As per reports a 38-year-old-man resident of Amber Colony near Harifatak Over-bridge died of Covid-19.

The youth was admitted to Madhav Nagar Hospital and he died 3 days ago. The doctors treated him as Covid-19 patient as per his symptoms. On Monday, his test report confirmed of his being Covid-19 positive.

Since morning, administration started announcing that the Amber Colony has been quarantined. Policemen were seen disallowing the vehicular movement in the area and also opened cane charge on violators.

As per the family members of the kin, the deceased had gone to Neemuch some days ago where he came into contact of some natives of Rajasthan in a party and after some days he was gripped by severe cold and cough.

According to reports so far 5 persons were tested Covid-19 positive in the city out of them 2 have died. Four members of a same family of Jansapura have tested positive and senior most of them a 65-year-old lady died on March 25. The administration after Jansapura area, Qumari Marg and Rishi Nagar, among others, has now sealed Amber Colony and nearby area for survey.

Collector appeals people to stay home

Collector Shashank Mishra released a video and appealed specially to residents of sealed areas like Jansapura and Amber Colony not to stay in the market unnecessarily. He appealed in his video to stay at home to fight against Covid-19 and follow the instructions of the administration and the doctors to ward-off the infection of Covid-19. Collector informed that any sort of vehicles are banned from Monday in the city. “City has been divided in to 10 sectors for procurement of necessary items for day to day life of denizens,” he added.