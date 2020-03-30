Ujjain: City’s youth pitch in for homeless & needy

Ujjain: There are some people who always like to live for people and they never leave any chance to serve the humanity. City’s youth proving this cent percent correct and for last two days they are distributing food material to those who are really needy and can’t arrange their bread.

This lockdown situation is introducing and exploring many people who are doing noble deed only for the purpose of serving the humanity. Many organisations of the city are collecting money, buying the food items and providing it to homeless and needy people.

Members of V-care organization are distributing food to daily wagers in a unique way. They collect the packets of cooked food from their familiar people and then go to distribute it.

Kapil Khatri, a member of this organisation, told Free Press that they distributed around 220 packets of fresh cooked food. They distributed around 300 packets of food at various localities of the city every day.

In the same way members of organisation Shanti Sandesh distributed the raw food material to needy people of agar road area. They put pulses, rice, chilly powder, turmeric powder, and a litre cooking oil in every packet and distributed to all those who are not able to arrange food for their family due to lockdown situations.

Zeeshan Ahmed, a member of Shanti Sandesh, told “It is our duty of serving the humanity without any discrimination that why we are trying to make a little effort. Like these organization many other groups of people at various areas of Ujjain are feeding homeless and needy people both the times.”

Sevadham Ashram has been working for 5 days in a row to distribute food packets to the needy, helpless, victim and hungry people of Ujjain city.

Even on Sunday under the supervision of Additional Collector Vidisha Mukherjee one thousand were packets prepared by the children, elders and divyang persons of the Ashram under the direct.