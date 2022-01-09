Ujjain: Public Health Engineering worker drowns

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A public health engineering department worker drowned in a stop dam at work in Chakratirth area here on Saturday.

Somesh Kushwaha, 32 of Naikhedi was posted at Chakratirth pumping station. He left to close the gate at around 8:00am but died after he slipped and fell into the dam.

Co-workers Parvatlal, Gabbar Mali and Manglesh went to search for him when Somesh did not return for a while. Mali said that they discovered the deceased’s footwear floating on the surface and feared that Somesh might have drowned.

After a while, his body was fished out and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

He is survived by his wife and 2 children. A case has been booked and a probe is underway.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 01:39 AM IST