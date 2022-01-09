Ujjain: Catch me if you can dare lands Doraemon in soup

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The arrest of the accused who stabbed a man over petty issue proved to be a big challenge for the cops. But, eventually the police nabbed the main accused in the case who has been identified as Doraemon, a notorious crook of Patelnagar.

Local police arrested him for stabbing one Sarfaraz over petty issues. He even posed as the police with ‘catch me if you can’ dare.

As per reports he was brutally beaten by cops and is under treatment at a hospital. Police had announced a reward of Rs 10k on his arrest. His acquaintance Vijay Goswami also suffered injuries after he was arrested.

An argument ensued between him and victim Sarfaraz on December 29, over old rivalry. Doremon lost his cool and stabbed him repeatedly in a fit of rage. Sarfaraz, was admitted in a critical condition in Indore hospital. He is still undergoing treatment.

Doraemon is associated with the Durlabh Kashyap gang. He had challenged the police on social media to arrest him. During the investigation, police identified the accused.

Raids were conducted and the Doremon and Vinay Goswami were held in the Khak Chowk area. As many as 5 other offences are registered against Doraemon and 3 against Vinay. Police would seek his remand after presenting them in the court. ASP Amarendra Singh said that the accused also used to bully people through social media.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 01:31 AM IST