Ujjain: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday visited Lord Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers.

Khan, who is on his visit to Madhya Pradesh, reached the city late Friday night.

He reached Mahakal temple on Saturday morning and participated in Aarati.

Sub-divisional magistrate Govind Dubey and officials of Mahakal temple committee honoured Khan with shawl-shrifal and also handed over him ‘Prasad’.

Khan told journalists that the world was facing Covid-19 pandemic. “I prayed to Lord Mahakal to protect the country as well as the world from the pandemic,” he said.

Khan left the temple after 40 minutes. According to information, Khan is to participate in a private programme in Ujjain, thereafter he will leave for Indore.

The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country which attracts a large number of devotees.

The priests performed puja as per rituals while Khan offered prayers standing behind barricades as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier this month, the local administration decided to ban the entry in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple given the spike in coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:38 AM IST