Ujjain: Protesting Khachrod’s students compel registrar to leave in a huff

Students from Khachrod stage a demonstration at Vikram University headquarters, in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Order’ seems to be missing in day-to-day affairs of the Vikram University. Every day one or other controversies are cropping-up. On Friday, the students of Khachrod reached the university in buses to protest. Seeing their crowd, the registrar left the office haphazardly.

The students who reached Ujjain under the banner of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) protested against the alleged inequality arising following the implementation of the New Education Policy.

The registrar allegedly used abusive words while the students were handing over the memorandum. Seeing himself surrounded by the protesting students, the registrar left the spot in a huff.

Corporator Narayan Mandavlia, who came to submit the memorandum, said that zero-zero numbers were given to the students in the base course. The issue of B.Com students was resolved but the issue of students of other faculties is yet to be addressed. These students have come to give a memorandum in this regard, he added.

State NSUI secretary Tarun Giri while demanding the resignation of the registrar alleged that registrar Dr Prashant Puranik was working for the BJP leaders and so he has no right to continue on the post.

NSUI president Ritesh Sharma, accused the registrar of rigging. The registrar has created a dictatorship, he is increasing 30-30 number of people in each subject, he alleged.

KARNI SENA ACTIVISTS GHERAO VARSITY HQS

The city unit of Karni Sena laid siege to Vikram University on Friday over their five-point demands. The varsity headquarters resounded with Karni Sena members’ slogans against the VC. While protesting from Kothi Road, the members of Karni Sena raised slogans of Maharana Pratap ki Jai and surrounded Madhav Bhavan.

Vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey came to meet the protesters and listened to their issues.

The members of Karni Sena read out the memorandum before submitting it and demanded a re-examination of the answer-sheets of the first year. The memorandum also included a demand about giving marks for practical and written examinations separately. Insisted on the inclusion of BP Ed course in the new syllabus and appointment of teachers in all colleges on the basis of physical criteria, they also demanded returning the fees of students who got their answer-sheets checked and to appoint a coach for the students preparing for competitive examinations. They also sought inclusion of Qwankido games in the university.

STABBING INCIDENT ON CAMPUS

An incident of stabbing took place here on Friday afternoon at Vagdevi Bhawan located on the Vikram University campus. A senior student stabbed a BBA’s first year boy and his brother. Saurabh Pandit, a resident of Shaligram Hostel, was going to collect the documents of his brother Ankit Sharma when he had an argument with seniors at the parking lot.

Senior Kunwar Bana and Vivek Chaudhari were sitting at the parking stand in front of Vagdevi Bhavan, when Saurabh asked them to give him space to take out his bike, the seniors allegedly attacked them with a knife. Saurabh and his brother sustained injury and have been admitted to the hospital.