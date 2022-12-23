e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Parmar files plea against 'rigged mayoral poll' in Ujjain

DJ directs DRO to keep DMM machine’s data preserved

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 04:23 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An election petition (MJC 157/2022) was filed on behalf of Congress candidate and MLA Mahesh Parmar against the district returning officer (DRO) in connection with the mayor’s election for Ujjain Municipal Corporation in July last. 

Pradesh Congress spokesperson advocate Vivek Gupta charged that during the mayor’s election, the DRO and the ruling party had rigged-up the result in favour of the BJP by changing the EVM machine and manipulating the votes. 

During the hearing on the application, the district and sessions judge (DJ) RK Vani directed to preserve the DMM machine data regarding the election results till the final disposal of the petition. 

Giving information, Gupta said that the authorised candidate of Congress and MLA Mahesh Parmar had submitted an application before the court. It said that the data of the used machine is destroyed after the completion of six months of the election, so it should be kept safe till the disposal of the petition. The DJ court admitted the application of Parmar and passed the said order on December 21. 

Advocate Rasik Sugandhi appeared for the petitioner in the case. The next hearing has been fixed on January 23.

