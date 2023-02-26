Ujjain: Policemen imparted training on ‘CPR’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A one day training programme was organised at Community Building Police Lines here on Saturday courtesy Om Sai Farishtey Foundation. In the presence of gazetted officers of the city and countryside, a total of 500 station in-charges, officers and employees of Ujjain city and rural police station areas were trained by specialist doctors Dr Yatin Porwal (Medanta Hospital), Indore and Dr Kunal Yadav, medical officer, Indore. In the basic life support training programme, training was given by showing a live demo of the CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation) method and the station in-charges and officers present in front of the doctors themselves learned on whom CPR method can be used properly.

CPR is a medical procedure used in the event of an emergency, which can save many lives. With this, a person’s life can be saved like cardiac arrest and not being able to breathe. In this process, the chest is pressed in a special way until the person’s breath stops suddenly until the breath is brought back or until the heartbeat becomes normal, due to which the blood already present in the body starts circulating and the person’s life is saved.

The programme was organised by subedar Saurabh Shukla, Sapna Parmar, Urmila Chauhan and Manish Shukla under the leadership of reserve inspector Jai Prakash Arya.