Ujjain: Painting and photo exhibition based on Vikramaditya’s era and scientific contribution on sages begin

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under Vikramotsav 2023 (Vikram Samvat 2079), the ‘Rang Exhibition’ was inaugurated by Mohan Yadav, Minister of Higher Education, at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy campus, here on Saturday. In the exhibition, Vikramaditya, the Indian sage-scientist, the cultural glory of greater India and the coins and seals of the Vikram period have been displayed.

After visiting the exhibition, minister Yadav said that this has been displayed for the first time in the world. It enhances the pride of India’s cultural heritage and religious identity. Along with this, it also tells how rich were the scientific vision of our great men. Those whom science gives proof today were discovered thousands of years ago by our sages. Many senior citizens including Paras Jain, former minister and MLA, Mukesh Tatwal, Mayor Ujjain, BJP president Vivek Joshi, former director of Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth, Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit, present director of Shodhpeeth Shriram Tiwari were present in the inauguration programme.

More than 50 paintings have been compiled in Vikramaditya, an exhibition focused on the life of Emperor Vikramaditya in the colour exhibition, which runs till the year Pratipada and Ujjayini Gaurav Diwas (till March 22, 2023). In this Vikramaditya has been shown as the conqueror of doubt, promoter of Samvat, brave, lover of justice and Prajavatsal. Another exhibition in this series is on Indian sage scientists. Some 79 paintings have been prepared by painters from all over the country in the Indian sage scientific tradition. The exhibition highlights the scientific contributions made by Indian sages and how rich the Indian sage scientific tradition was.

The exhibition focused on the cultural splendour of India has been prepared by Praveen Kumar Patod of Bhopal. He said that the exhibition of 113 photographs displayed here depicts the heritage of Indian culture in foreign countries. Photographs of ancient temples from over 20 countries have been displayed, which will introduce the common man to the ancient Indian culture and civilisation. I am thankful to Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth for this. Patod said that for the last 5 years, he has been doing the work of photographing ancient temples symbolising Indian culture in foreign countries and compiling information related to them. The exhibition is an effort to make the knowledge of Indian culture accessible to the general public. Amidst all this, there is also an exhibition of Vikram-era coins and stamps.

In this collection of Ashwini Research Institute, Mahidpur, there is a visible collection of coins from first century BC to the present. Displayed in the Kalidas Academy premises, the exhibition will be open to public viewing daily from 11 am to 8 pm.

