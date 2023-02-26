Ujjain: Marathi play holds audience in awe

A still from the Marathi play which was staged in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Apart from public life, every great person also has a personal life, which sometimes becomes public and may or may not become public. Only very close people get to know them. Similarly, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar also had an apolitical life, which is depicted in the Marathi play ‘Kritagya Me! Krithart Me!!’ The play was staged by director and artiste Yatin Madhukar Thakur through Swar Samvad Cultural and Literary Institute on Saturday at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy’s Pandit Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul.

In the Marathi drama produced by Madhubim Sansthan, Mumbai and presented by Mantra Mugdh Arts, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s unwavering patriotism, unmatched intelligence, far-sighted thought and fluent oratory were depicted in an impressive way.

In this theatrical presentation, best effort has been made to portray the real meeting of Veer Savarkar with eminent personalities of literary and cultural fields and veterans of political field during his life through an audio-visual medium. Songs like ‘Swatantryalakshmi’s son Vinayak’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Kasa Hoto Me Aaj Kasa Jhalo, Kalchachachaya Savleet Gelo’ and excellent background music by music director Anurag Godbole created an atmosphere of patriotism.

In the play written by Anant Shankar Ogle, Yatin Thakur played the role of Savarkar and Dipti Bhagwat played the role of Mai Savarkar. The play turned out to be an interesting and powerful performance based on the memories depicted between Tatyarao Savarkar and Mai Savarkar. Shreyas Kavade conducted the play.